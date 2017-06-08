 »   »   » INTERESTING! Look Who Was Found Gymming With Amala Paul!

Amala Paul, is a busy bee now with back-to-back projects in her kitty from various South Indian languages. Being a fitness freak, she makes it a point to hit the gym, even amidst the busy schedule.

The actress, who is quite active on social media, recently took to Facebook to share a picture that she posed with one of the biggest superstars and the actors of Indian film industry, during one of her gymming sessions.

Yes, you guessed it right, Amala Paul bumped into none other than Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, who also works out at the same gym. Amala Paul, who was seemingly super excited on seeing the star had some great words to share about Kamal Haasan.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Amala Paul..

The picture of Amala Paul posing with Kamal Haasan has gone viral on social media. Interestingly, the picture was taken by none other than Akshara Haasan, the younger daughter of Kamal Haasan.

On the work front, Amala Paul's most recent release Achayans has been doing a decent business at the box office. She will next be seen in VIP 2, that features Dhanush in the lead role.