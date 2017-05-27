 »   »   » Malayalam Movies 2017, So Far: When Experienced Film-makers Disappointed Us!

Well, we are almost 5 months down in the year of 2017 and we witnessed a good number of Malayalam movies making it to the theatres. Unlike the previous years, young and debut film-makers have ruled the initial portion of the year.

At the same time, we got to witness some of the Malayalam movies of the senior and experienced film-makers of Mollywood. But, it has to be said that the year so far, hasn't been a good one for senior film-makers as most of them fumbled with their products.

Here, we list out some of the experienced film-makers and their Malayalam movies, which disappointed us in the year, so far..

Siddique - Fukri Film-maker Siddique who had given us some movies to treasure in the past, came up with the much-awaited movie Fukri, which marked his first association with actor Jayasurya. Disappointingly, the film was a poor show filled with whole load of cliche elements. Even the comedy sequences, the stronghold of Siddique movies, failed to make any impact. Altogether, Fukri turned out to be a forgettable venture from the man with the Midas touch. We definitely hope that he will make it up for all with his next directorial venture. Ranjith - Puthan Panam Ranjith, the man who has given the industry some gems like Paleri Manikyam, Pranchiyettan & The Saint and many more, started off the year with Puthan Panam, which was one among the major releases of the Vishu season. Much was expected from this film, which had taken up one of the most recent economic development as its core theme. But, Ranjith faltered to hit the right chords and came up with a film which looked nothing more than a confused attempt. Major Ravi – 1971 Beyond Borders Major Ravi, the film-maker started off his career in the early 2000's. The director in him has gained reputation by making some well-crafted army based movies. And in 2017, he reunited with Mohanlal to bring back the iconic character Major Mahadevan, with the film 1971 Beyond Borders. Despite getting a good theme, the film-maker in him failed to make any impact with this half-baked attempt. The film was nothing more than a mix of his previous ventures and the viewers who were eager to watch something new were left largely disappointed. The Saving Grace While some of the senior most film-makers disappointed, certain others did hit the right chords, as well. For e.g. Sathyan Anthikkad continued his fine run with Jomonte Suviseshangal, which emerged as a big success. We saw the film-maker in him changing gears according to the need of the time.

Similarly, film-maker Jayaraj who came up with his film Veeram wasn't able to completely satisfy the audiences. While some of them praised his attempt, certain other sections criticised his work, as well.

Well, the industry has some big Malayalam movies in the offing for the remaining part of the year and we could see experienced directors like Lal jose, B Unnikrishnan etc., coming up with their projects.