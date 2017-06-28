 »   »   » Malayalam Movies For Onam 2017:An Exciting Battle On Cards?

The year ahead definitely looks exciting as some promising Malayalam movies are all set to hit the theatres, in the upcoming season. Among the festival seasons, the Onam season offers the best opportunity for the Malayalam movies.

Well, some of the Malayalam movies, which are in various stages of production, are eyeing for a release during the most celebrated festival season of Kerala.

In fact, it seems like the Malayalam film audiences will be able to witness an exciting contest with Malayalam movies, of the superstars and the young actors, locking horns at the Kerala box office.

Actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan etc., are expected to make the season a special one with their hugely awaited movies.

Here, we take you through some of the Malayalam movies, which are expected to make it to the theatres as an Onam release. (The exact release date of none of the below mentioned movies have been finalised.)

Mammootty-Syam Dhar Movie Mammootty will be next seen in the Syam Dhar movie, which has the actor in the role of a teacher trainer. This yet-to-be-titled film is expected to be the actor's big release for the Onam season. The post-production works of the movie is progressing on full-swing and this film, which is expected to be an entertainer with light humour is pitted to do well during the festival season. Velipadinte Pusthakam Well, this definitely has to be the biggest film of the upcoming season. The much awaited combo of Mohanlal and Lal Jose is all set to enthral the audiences with Velipadinte Pusthakam, which has the actor in the role of a college professor. Mohanlal will be seen in different get-ups in this movie, which has been scripted by Benny P Nayarambalam. As of now, the film is being planned as an Onam release. Adam Joan Prithviraj has this big project in his kitty, which ranks high on expectations. The film marks the debut of writer Jinu Abraham as a film-maker. Reportedly, the shooting of the film has been completed. Some of the major portions of the film were shot in Scotland. Adam Joan, is expected to be a revenge tale and it also features Bhavana, Narein, Mishti Chakraborty, Lena etc., in important roles. Parava Soubin Shahir is all set to prove his skills as a film-maker with the movie Parava, that would feature a group of youngsters in it. The movie also has Dulquer Salmaan playing an important cameo in it. Parava has been produced by Anwar Rasheed and the film is expected to hit the theatres during the Onam season. Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela has been in the waiting list for quite some time now. The movie, directed by Premam fame Althaf, features Nivin Pauly, Siju Wilson, Krishna Shankar, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Srinda, Ahaana Krishnan etc., in important roles. The film, produced by Nivin Pauly himself, is expected to recreate the same magic as that of Premam.

Apart from the above mentioned Malayalam movies, highly anticipated movies like Mohanlal starrer Villain and Dulquer Salmaan's Solo, are expected to come out in the month of August.