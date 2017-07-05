 »   »   » Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In The Month Of July 2017!

Well, the month of July has just begun and the days ahead definitely promises to be an interesting one for Mollywood, with some big and promising Malayalam movies, in the pipeline, for release.

Some of the most awaited Malayalam movies of the season, will be finally making their way to the theatres in the month of July. Malayalam movies of top actors like Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Dileep, Asif Ali and a host of others are expected to try out their luck at the box office this month.



In fact, as many as 9 Malayalam movies are expected to join the race at the box office in this month. Here, we take you through the Malayalam movies, which are expected to grace the theatres in this month.



Tiyaan Tiyaan is definitely the biggest release of this month, and the movie will be making a grand release in the theatres on July 07, 2017. The movie, directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar was slated for a release in the past week, but the delay in censoring procedures pushed forward the dates. The movie is expected to have a grand release, this week.

Ayaal Sasi Sreenivasan will be seen in a real different avatar in this upcoming film, directed by Sajin Babu. The film, which has been tagged as a satire, is expected to feature the actor in Sreenivasan in full form. If reports are to be believed, the film will hit the theatres on July 7, 2017.

Sunday Holiday Asif Ali is having a couple of exciting projects in his kitty and one among them is Sunday Holiday, directed by Jis Joy. This promising film, which has a host of actors in it, is expected to hit the theatres on July 14, 2017.

Kadam Katha Vinay Forrt and Joju George will be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming film Kadam Katha. Directed by Senthil Rajan, the film is expected to make it to the theatres on July 21, 2017.

Ramaleela The Dileep starrer Ramaleela, directed by debutant Arun Gopy, is one of the most awaited movies of the actor, so far. Ramaleela, which is expected to be a different film from the actor, is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 21, 2017

Thrissivaperoor Kliptham Here is another exciting release of this month. Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, directed by debutant Ratheish Kumar, has gained the attention of the audiences with the release of the interesting teaser trailer of the movie. Reportedly, this Asif Ali starrer will be hitting the theatres in this month, as well.

Basheerinte Premalekhanam Basheerinte Premalekhanam, which is the third directorial venture of Aneesh Anwar, featuring Farhaan Faasil and Sana Althaf in the lead roles, has been charted for a release in July. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the movie on July 21, 2017.

Chunkzz Happy Wedding fame Omar Lulu's second directorial venture, which has been titled as Chunkzz, is the another major release of the month. This entertainer, which is set against the backdrop of a college, is expected to be a perfect entertainer. The official release date of the movie hasn't been announced yet.

Villain Well, there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding the release of Villain. Earlier, the film was scheduled for a release on July 28, 2017, but now there are reports doing the rounds that it has been postponed.



