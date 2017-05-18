 »   »   » Mammootty-Ajai Vasudev Movie Gets A Title?

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Mammootty is joining hands with his Rajadhi Raja
director Ajai Vasudev, for the second time. This time, Mammootty
and Ajai are teaming up for a big budget venture, which is said to
be a campus thriller.
If the reports are to be true, the team has already finalized a
title for the highly anticipated project. According to the close
sources, the Mammootty movie has been titled as
Masterpiece.
However, the team members are yet to confirm the reports
regarding the title of the project, officially. As per the latest
updates, the team is planning to unveil the title of the Mammootty
movie, very soon.
Interestingly, Mammootty is appearing as Edward Livingstone aka
Eddy, a college professor in the movie. Eddy is a very strict
professor to his students and several criminal cases under his
name.
Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Salim Kumar, Santhosh Pandit, Kalabhavan
Shahjohn, Maqbool Salmaan, Kailash, John, Arjun Nandakumar etc.,
appear in the other key roles in the movie, which stars Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar and Mahima Nambiar in the female leads.
The project, which has been produced by CH Muhammed under the
banner Royal Cinemas, is expected to hit the theaters in September
as the Onam special release of the megastar.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 23:10 [IST]
