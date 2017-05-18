 »   »   » Mammootty-Ajai Vasudev Movie Gets A Title?

Mammootty is joining hands with his Rajadhi Raja director Ajai Vasudev, for the second time. This time, Mammootty and Ajai are teaming up for a big budget venture, which is said to be a campus thriller.

If the reports are to be true, the team has already finalized a title for the highly anticipated project. According to the close sources, the Mammootty movie has been titled as Masterpiece.

However, the team members are yet to confirm the reports regarding the title of the project, officially. As per the latest updates, the team is planning to unveil the title of the Mammootty movie, very soon.

Interestingly, Mammootty is appearing as Edward Livingstone aka Eddy, a college professor in the movie. Eddy is a very strict professor to his students and several criminal cases under his name.

Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Salim Kumar, Santhosh Pandit, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Maqbool Salmaan, Kailash, John, Arjun Nandakumar etc., appear in the other key roles in the movie, which stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Mahima Nambiar in the female leads.

The project, which has been produced by CH Muhammed under the banner Royal Cinemas, is expected to hit the theaters in September as the Onam special release of the megastar.