 »   »   » RUMOUR HAS IT! Mammootty & Major Ravi To Join Hands Soon?

Major Ravi, the film-maker had expressed his wish to team up with megastar Mammootty once again, in a recent interview. If the reports are to be believed, Ravi has already started working on his Mammootty project.

Recently, the director posted an old picture with the megastar on his official Facebook page, with a caption Mammookka looks same after 10 yrs also!!!!!. The new post has fueled the rumours regarding the duo's association.

Mammootty and Major Ravi joined hands for the first time for the 2007-released army thriller Mission 90 Days. The movie, which was based on the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was a critical success.