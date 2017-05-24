 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty Is Back With A Debut Director

As we all know, Mammootty is one of the very few celebrities who
has always been extremely encouraging towards the young talents.
The megastar takes the credits of introducing most of the highly
talented young film-makers of Mollywood.
According to the latest reports, Mammootty is all set to launch
yet another debut film-maker into the industry. The actor is all
set to essay the lead role in ad film-maker Sharrath Sandith's
directorial debut.
The untitled project, which is expected to start rolling by the
first week of June, will have Mia George in the female lead. The
project, which is produced by Anthony D'Cruz, will be widely shot
at the various locations of Bangalore.
The team is yet to finalise the rest of the star cast and
technical crew of the project. As per the latest updates, the
makers are planning to announce the project officially and reveal
the title, very soon.
Mammootty last associated with a debut director for his latest
blockbuster movie, The Great Father. The movie marked the
directorial debut of young film-maker Haneef Adeni, and emerged as
the first 50-Crore movie in the megastar's career.
The actor is also joining hands with the renowned
cinematographer Shamdat and scenarist Sethu for their directorial
debuts, which have been titled as Streetlights and
Kozhi Thankachan, respectively.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 23:10 [IST]
