 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty Is Back With A Debut Director

As we all know, Mammootty is one of the very few celebrities who has always been extremely encouraging towards the young talents. The megastar takes the credits of introducing most of the highly talented young film-makers of Mollywood.

According to the latest reports, Mammootty is all set to launch yet another debut film-maker into the industry. The actor is all set to essay the lead role in ad film-maker Sharrath Sandith's directorial debut.

The untitled project, which is expected to start rolling by the first week of June, will have Mia George in the female lead. The project, which is produced by Anthony D'Cruz, will be widely shot at the various locations of Bangalore.

The team is yet to finalise the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the project. As per the latest updates, the makers are planning to announce the project officially and reveal the title, very soon.

Mammootty last associated with a debut director for his latest blockbuster movie, The Great Father. The movie marked the directorial debut of young film-maker Haneef Adeni, and emerged as the first 50-Crore movie in the megastar's career.

The actor is also joining hands with the renowned cinematographer Shamdat and scenarist Sethu for their directorial debuts, which have been titled as Streetlights and Kozhi Thankachan, respectively.