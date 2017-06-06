 »   »   » Mammootty Biopic: Here Is An Interesting Update

As we all know, young film-maker Jude Anthany Joseph and team are planning a biopic on the life of Mollywood's megastar, Mammootty. In a recent interview given to an online media, Jude revealed some interesting details about the project.

The director rubbished the rumours about considering Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, and Prithviraj to play the role of Mammootty in the project. According to Jude, it is too early to decide the lead actor of the project.

Interestingly, the team has roped in Indrajith to essay the role of his father, the late actor Sukumaran. Vineeth Sreenivasan, the young actor-director will appear in the role of his father, the popular actor-writer Sreenivasan.

Jude also clarified that he is yet to start the scripting of the Mammootty biopic, and has no plans to kickstart the project anytime soon. The director points out that the project, which revolves around a celebrity like Mammootty, demands a lot of homework.

The writer-director also revealed he is planning to discuss the final script with the megastar, before starting the filming of the project. The team is expected to announce the name of the actor who essays Mammootty on the silver screen, very soon.