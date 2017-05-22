 »   »   » RUMOUR HAS IT! A Mammootty-Dulquer Salmaan Movie Is On Cards!

If we prepare a list of the most awaited onscreen combos of Mollywood, then the combo of Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan would find a top slot in that list.

Both Mammootty & Dulquer Salmaan enjoy a huge fan base in Kerala. Hence, a movie which would unite the father-son duo on screen would be a dream come true for the Malayalam film audiences.

Now, certain rumours are rife regarding one such project. According to certain reports, a Mammootty-Dulquer Salmaan movie is on cards.

If reports are to be believed, the 400th film of Mammootty will see the actor joining hands with his son Dulquer Salmaan. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same.

Interestingly, names of directors like Vysakh, Anwar Rasheed, Amal Neerad etc., are doing the rounds regarding the movie. In fact, Anwar Rasheed & Amal Neerad have had experience directing both Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan, in the past.

At present, Mammootty is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film with Ajai Vasudev. This particular film is actor's 397th movie.

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan is completing his remaining portions of Solo, the upcoming film directed by Bejoy Nambiar.