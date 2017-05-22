 »   »   » RUMOUR HAS IT! A Mammootty-Dulquer Salmaan Movie Is On Cards!

If we prepare a list of the most awaited onscreen combos of
Mollywood, then the combo of Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan would
find a top slot in that list.
Both Mammootty & Dulquer Salmaan enjoy a huge fan base in
Kerala. Hence, a movie which would unite the father-son duo on
screen would be a dream come true for the Malayalam film
audiences.
Now, certain rumours are rife regarding one such project.
According to certain reports, a Mammootty-Dulquer Salmaan movie is
on cards.
If reports are to be believed, the 400th film of Mammootty will
see the actor joining hands with his son Dulquer Salmaan. No
official confirmation has been made regarding the same.
Interestingly, names of directors like Vysakh, Anwar Rasheed,
Amal Neerad etc., are doing the rounds regarding the movie. In
fact, Anwar Rasheed & Amal Neerad have had experience directing
both Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan, in the past.
At present, Mammootty is busy with the shoot of his upcoming
film with Ajai Vasudev. This particular film is actor's 397th
movie.
On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan is completing his remaining
portions of Solo, the upcoming film directed by Bejoy Nambiar.
Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 16:49 [IST]
