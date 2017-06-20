 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty Has Back-to-back Thrillers On Cards!

Well, the year ahead definitely looks a promising one for Mammootty. He started off the year 2017, with the film The Great Father, which emerged as a huge success.

The Great Father, which was a film in the lines of thriller genre, gave Mammootty a much needed big hit. Now, Mammootty has a couple of interesting thrillers in his kitty.

Streetlights, that marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Shamdatt, is expected to be an investigative thriller, which features Mammootty in the role of a police officer.

Meanwhile, Mammootty has joined the sets of his upcoming film with debutant Sharath Sandith. The shoot of the film has begun in Bangalore and according the reports, this film will also be a thriller.

According to the reports, this upcoming Mammootty movie will be a jail based thriller and some of the portions will be shot in jail. Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of the movie. there are also reports doing the rounds that the makers have titled the film as Parole.

Well, we hope that the upcoming thrillers of Mammootty, will repeat the success of The Great Father. Meanwhile, Mammootty's next release is expected to be his film with Syam Dhar, which will be light-hearted feel good entertainer.