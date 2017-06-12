 »   »   » Mammootty's Kozhi Thankachan: Here Is A New Update!

Mammootty, the megastar is joining hands with scenarist Sethu for his directorial debut, which has been titled as Kozhi Thankachan. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some new updates about the project.

As per the reports, Kozhi Thankachan is not a mass entertainer as expected. The movie is said to be a light-hearted comedy which revolves around a rural village in Kuttanad, and the people who live there.



Interestingly, Mammootty, who depicts the title role Thankachan, appears as a rural man in the movie. The team ensures that it will yet another highly interesting role from the megastar, who is an expert when it comes to playing the 'common man' characters.



Kozhi Thankachan will be entirely shot at the various locations of Kuttanad. The movie, which is scripted by director Sethu himself, will feature three popular actresses as the female leads.



Anu Sithara has reportedly been roped into essay one of the three female leads in the movie. Reportedly, including Miya George, Vedhika, Nyla Usha, Deepti Sati, etc., are in talks to essay the other two female leads.



Young actor Unni Mukundan will foray into direction field by assisting director Sethu in the movie. Kozhi Thankachan is produced by Muraleedharan and Shantha Muraleedharan, for Anantha Vision.