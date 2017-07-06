 »   »   » Mammootty's Masterpiece: Second Schedule Starts Rolling

Mammootty, the megastar of Mollywood is joining hands with Rajadhi Raja director Ajai Vasudev, once again. The team recently kick-started the second schedule of their upcoming movie, which has reportedly been titled as Masterpiece, in Kozhikode.

Reportedly, Mammootty and team are planning to wrap up the second schedule of the movie by the end of July. The team is planning to officially reveal the title and first look poster of the movie, very soon.



Even though the close sources suggest that the title Masterpiece has been finalized for the project, the team has not confirmed the reports yet. It has also been rumoured that the movie might get re-titled as Eddy.



The movie, which is a campus thriller, stars Mammootty in the role of Edward Livingstone aka Eddy, who makes a comeback to the college he studied, as a senior professor. The movie is scripted by Pulimurugan fame Udayakrishna.



Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Salim Kumar, Santhosh Pandit, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Maqbool Salmaan, Kailash, John, Arjun Nandakumar etc., appear in the other key roles. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Mahima Nambiar essay the female leads.