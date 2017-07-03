Mammootty & Mohanlal's Epic Selfies, Anwar Rasheed's Next & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!
Isn't it always fascinating to see both Mammootty and Mohanlal together? Over the years, both these actors have emerged as the big superstars of the industry and with time, their friendship has also gone to another level.
Most recently, the talk about the friendship of Mammootty and Mohanlal took the centrestage as the Malayalam film audiences got to witness a very pleasant sight. Both the fans of Mammootty and Mohanlal got a real moment to cherish.
Similarly, an official update on Anwar Rasheed's upcoming film with Fahadh Faasil, also did put a smile on the faces of the Malayalam film audiences. Read about this, the epic selfies of Mammootty and Mohanlal and other major Mollywood News Of The Week.
Interestingly, young actor Nivin Pauly has been placed at the 28th spot in the list. Dulquer Salmaan has overtaken the likes of other South Indian actors like Rana Daggubati, Dhanush etc. In the previous year's list, Dulquer Salmaan was placed at the 41st position.
Mammootty & Mohanlal's Epic Selfies
Well, the two selfies featuring both the superstars of Mollywood, Mammootty and Mohanlal, did take the social media by storm in the past week. Both Mammootty and Mohanlal, once again showed their mutual admiration for each other by sharing selfies on their respective Facebook pages, which are definitely worth more than a watch.
Prithviraj Says Goodbye To August Cinema
August Cinema, the banner which has given a good number of Malayalam movies to the industry, was jointly owned by Prithviraj, Santhosh Sivan, Shaji Nadesan and Arya.
Now, Prithviraj has decided to say goodbye to the production banner. Reportedly, the banner will continue to produce movies, but Prithviraj won't be a part of it anymore. The actor had send out a long Facebook post regarding the same.
Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed Team's Movie Gets A Title
The official announcement of one of the most awaited movies was made in the last week. Reportedly, Fahadh Faasil and Anwar Rasheed will soon team up for a movie, which has been titled as Trance. The film will have its cinematography department handled by Amal Neerad. The first look poster of Trance was also release on the same occasion.
The New Release Date Of Tiyaan
Tiyaan, the Prithviraj and Indrajith starrer movie, directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar was earlier expected to hit the theatres on June 29, 2017. But now, the makers have decided to push forward the release date, due to delay in censoring formalities. Reportedly, Tiyaan will now hit the theatres on July 07, 2017.
First Look Poster Of Parava Is Out
Parava, the upcoming Malayalam movie, which marks the directorial debut of actor Soubin Shahir has been in the making since November 2016. Reportedly, the film is in its final stages of works. Now, the makers have released the first official poster of the movie.
Dulquer Salmaan Is One Among The Most Desirable Men
Dulquer Salmaan, the young superstar Mollywood, has a huge number of fans and followers, even outside Kerala. In a recent survey conducted by The Times, to find the Most Desirable Men Of 2016, Dulquer Salmaan was placed at the 14th spot. He is the only Malayalam actor, to feature in the Top 15 places.