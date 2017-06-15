 »   »   » THROWBACK: Mammootty & Mohanlal's Harikrishnans Location

Harikrishnans, the 1998-released Mammootty-Mohanlal movie still remains as one of the most celebrated multi-starrers in the history Malayalam cinema. The movie, which was directed by veteran director Fazil, featured Mammootty and Mohanlal in the title roles.

The detective comedy flick also marked the Malayalam debut of popular Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, and acting debut of renowned cinematographer Rajiv Menon. Harikrishnans was jointly produced by Mohanlal and wife Suchitra Mohanlal, for Pranavam Arts.



Here is a throwback into the sets of Mammootty-Mohanlal duo's Harikrishnans...



Nana Weekly Photo Shoot This picture was clicked during the Nana weekly photo shoot which was held at the location of Harikrishnans. Mammootty and Mohanlal appeared together for the cover picture of Nana, after a long gap.

The SRK Factor This adorable picture was clicked while Shah Rukh Khan visited dear friend Juhi Chawla at the sets of Harikrishnans, in Ooty.

The team even planned to shoot an alternate climax for the movie with SRK in the role of Juhi's character Meera's fiance. But the idea was dropped later due to technical reasons.

The Team An unseen picture of Mammootty and Mohanlal from the location, with the leading lady Juhi Chawla, director Fazil, and director of photography, Anandakuttan.

The Poster Shoot A special picture, which was clicked during the first-look poster shoot of the movie. Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Juhi Chawla appeared in colour-coordinated looks, in the super stylish first look poster.

Family Time A very rare picture of Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Fazil with their respective families. We can see Sulfath Mammootty, Suchitra Mohanlal, Roseena Fazil, Pravav and Vismaya Mohanlal, etc., in the picture.

A Candid Click A candid picture of Mammootty and Mohanlal, which was clicked during the shooting of a fight sequence.

With MG Sreekumar An unseen picture of Mammootty and Mohanlal posing with renowned singer MG Sreekumar. The duo posed for a picture with Sreekumar, when he visited Mohanlal at the sets of the movie.



Harikrishnans was one of the very rare films in India which were released with a double climax. The team decided to have two different climaxes, with one focusing on Mammootty and another one with Mohanlal, to satisfy the fans of both the actors.



The Fazil movie had also made headline for its popular songs, which were sung by Dr. KJ Yesudas. Interestingly, the legendary singer made a new record by lending voice for both Mammootty and Mohanlal in different modulations, for the same song.



Mammootty kickstarted his popular biriyani treat, at the sets of Harikrishnans. The megastar, who is a huge fan of 'pothichoru' got it to the sets one day, for lunch. But the packet was immediately snatched by his co-star Mohanlal.



From the next day, Mammootty started bringing 'pothichoru' for both him and Mohanlal. Later, Mammootty began serving biriyani for the entire crew of all his films and has been following the custom from the past 19 years.