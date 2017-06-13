 »   »   » No Eid Release For Mammootty?

Mammootty is back on the success track after a low phase, with the grand box office victory of The Great Father. Now, the audiences have been eagerly waiting for Mammootty to announce his Eid release, officially.

But as per the latest updates, the megastar might not have an Eid release this year, as expected earlier. Reportedly, the release of Shamdat's Streetlights, which was supposed to be Mammootty's Eid movie, has been postponed.



According to the sources, the team is yet to complete the pre-production activities of the Streetlights, which is a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual. The makers have decided to not rush towards the release, but want to concentrate in the post-production.



The movie, which will mark the directorial debut of cinematographer Shamdat, might hit the theaters as the Onam release of Mammootty. If it happens, the release of the megastar's another project, Oridathoru Rajakumaran, might get postponed.



If the release of Streetlights gets delayed, Oridathoru Rajakumaran, which is directed by 7th Day fame Shyamdhar, might get postponed to the Pooja season. It might also affect the release of the Mammootty-Ajai Vasudev project Masterpiece.



The Mammootty-Ajai movie is currently slated to release for Pooja 2017, might get postponed once again, if Streetlights and Oridathoru Rajakumaran would not hit the theatres for Eid and Onam seasons, respectively.