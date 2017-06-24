 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty's Parole Has A Baahubali Connection

Mammootty, the megastar is teaming up with renowned ad film-maker Sharrath Sandith for his feature film debut. The highly anticipated project, which has reportedly been titled as Parole, has a special connection with India's all-time blockbuster Baahubali.

Telugu actor Prabhakar, who played the role of Kaalakeya in Baahubali: The Beginning, has been roped in, to essay a key role in the movie. If the reports are to be true, Prabhakar is appearing as the main antagonist in Parole.



Prabhakar, who rose to fame with his performance as Kaalakeya, is currently one of the most sought after actors of South India. The actor's character in the Mammootty-Sharrath Sandith movie has been kept as a secret.



Parole, which is said to be an out-and-out crime thriller, is reportedly narrated in the backdrop of a jail. If the reports are to be believed, Mammootty is essaying the role of a prisoner in the movie.



Mammootty has earlier teamed up with Sharrath, while he was serving as the brand ambassador of South Indian Bank. Sharrath was the director of all the South Indian bank advertisements, which featured the megastar.



Mia Geroge has been roped into essay one of the two female leads in the movie. As per the reports, the team is yet to finalise the second leading lady. The rest of the star cast and further details will be revealed soon.

