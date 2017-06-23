 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty's Parole Has A Baahubali Connection

Mammootty, the megastar is teaming up with renowned ad film-maker Sharrath Sandith for his feature film debut. The highly anticipated project, which has reportedly been titled as Parole, has a special connection with India's all-time blockbuster Baahubali.

Telugu actor Prabhakar, who played the role of Kaalakeya in Baahubali:The Beginning, has been roped in, to essay a key role in the movie. If the reports are to be true, Prabhakar is appearing as the main antagonist in Parole.