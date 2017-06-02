 »   »   » Mammootty's Masterpiece: Here Is A New Update

Mammootty, the megastar is all set to don the hat of a college professor in the upcoming Ajai Vasudev movie, which has been tentatively titled as Masterpiece. The filming of the movie has been progressing at the various locations of Kollam.

As per the latest updates, Mammootty recently performed a high-voltage action sequence with 30 stuntmen, for the movie. The action sequence, which is said to be the major highlight of the movie, was choreographed by Anal Arasu.



Recently, Mammootty had impressed his fans by performing a risky action sequence for his blockbuster movie The Great Father, without using a dupe. The megastar's performance had earned wide appreciations from all over.



Expectations are riding high on Masterpiece after the locations pictures of the project went viral on social media. Mammootty's super-dashing look for the movie has created a stir among the fans, who were waiting for yet another different look of the megastar.



Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Mahima Nambiar essay the female leads. Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Salim Kumar, Santhosh Pandit, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Maqbool Salmaan, Kailash, John, Arjun Nandakumar etc., appear in the other key roles.



Vinod Illampilly is the director of photography. Deepak Dev composes the songs and background score for the movie. Masterpiece, which is scripted by Pulimurugan fame Udayakrishna, is produced by CH Muhammed for the banner Royal Cinemas.