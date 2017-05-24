 »   »   » Mammootty's Masterpiece: Release Postponed!

Mammootty, the megastar is joining hands with Rajadhi
Raja director Ajai Vasudev, for the second time. The movie,
which has reportedly been titled as Masterpiece, is one of the most
anticipated projects of the year.
As per the latest reports, Masterpiece will not hit the
theatres for Onam 2017, as expected earlier. The sources close to
the project suggest that the team is planning to postpone the
release to Pooja season of 2017.
The movie, which is a campus thriller, stars Mammootty in the
role of Edward Livingstone aka Eddy, who makes a comeback to the
college he studied, as a senior professor. He is a very strict,
unfriendly professor to the students.
Eddy, who was an extremely spoiled student during his college
days, comes back to the college with a very special motive in his
mind. The movie, which reportedly deals with a murder mystery, is
penned by Udayakrishna.
Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Salim Kumar, Santhosh Pandit, Kalabhavan
Shahjohn, Maqbool Salmaan, Kailash, John, Arjun Nandakumar etc.,
appear in the other key roles. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Mahima
Nambiar essay the female leads.
Vinod Illampilly is the director of photography. Deepak Dev
composes the songs and background score for the movie. Masterpiece
is produced by CH Muhammed for the banner Royal Cinemas.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 23:54 [IST]
