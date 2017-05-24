 »   »   » Mammootty's Masterpiece: Release Postponed!

Mammootty, the megastar is joining hands with Rajadhi Raja director Ajai Vasudev, for the second time. The movie, which has reportedly been titled as Masterpiece, is one of the most anticipated projects of the year.

As per the latest reports, Masterpiece will not hit the theatres for Onam 2017, as expected earlier. The sources close to the project suggest that the team is planning to postpone the release to Pooja season of 2017.



The movie, which is a campus thriller, stars Mammootty in the role of Edward Livingstone aka Eddy, who makes a comeback to the college he studied, as a senior professor. He is a very strict, unfriendly professor to the students.



Eddy, who was an extremely spoiled student during his college days, comes back to the college with a very special motive in his mind. The movie, which reportedly deals with a murder mystery, is penned by Udayakrishna.



Unni Mukundan, Mukesh, Salim Kumar, Santhosh Pandit, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Maqbool Salmaan, Kailash, John, Arjun Nandakumar etc., appear in the other key roles. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Mahima Nambiar essay the female leads.



Vinod Illampilly is the director of photography. Deepak Dev composes the songs and background score for the movie. Masterpiece is produced by CH Muhammed for the banner Royal Cinemas.