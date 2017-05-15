 »   »   » Mammootty's New Look For His Next Movie, Villain's Latest Poster & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Well, Baahubali 2 might be the hot news of Mollywood circles, even after 2 weeks of its release, but still, the superstars of Mollywood, Mammootty and Mohanlal continue to make headlines, for all the good reasons.

Mammootty grabbed the headlines, with his all new look for his next film with Ajai Vasudev whereas Mohanlal had a special gift for his fans in the form of the new poster his next film, Villain. Read about these and other Mollywood news of the week here..

Mammootty's New Look For Ajai Vasudev Movie Mammootty has joined the sets of his upcoming film with Ajai Vasudev. The actor joined the team on May 10, 2017. Certain pics from the location went viral on Facebook, at the word go. In one of those pics, the actor was spotted in a super stylish look. Mammootty will be seen playing a strict college professor named Edward Livinigstone in the movie. Spadikam All Set For A Re-release? If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal's blockbuster movie Spadikam, which has earned a cult classic status, is gearing up for a re-release, this month. Reportedly, the film directed by Bhadran will have a re-release in the digital format, on May 21, 2017, the birthday of Mohanlal. An Update On Mammootty-Sethu Movie Mammootty is all set to team up with scriptwriter Sethu, for the debut directorial venture of the director. Reportedly, the upcoming film will feature the actor in the role of a village based person and the movie would feature three leading actresses. Reports are also doing the rounds that the film will be titled as Kozhi Thankachan. Villain's Second Official Poster Mohanlal's Villain, the film directed by B Unnikrishnan, is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. After the promising teaser that the team released, now the makers have come up with the second official poster of the film. Mohanlal could be seen in a real stylish avatar in the new poster. An Update On Pranav Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph Project Here is a big update on Pranav Mohanlal's debut venture as a lead hero. Reportedly, the film directed by Jeethu Joseph will be a big budget venture. According to the reports, the upcoming film bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, will be made with a budget of 10 Crores. The film, which will be shot in foreign countries, as well, is expected to go on florrs, this year itself. Mohanlal-Lal Jose Movie All Set To Go On Floors Mohanlal, who is holidaying in South Africa, with his family will join the sets of his upcoming film with Lal Jose, once he is back. Reportedly, the film, which would feature the actor in the role of a newly appointed college vice-principal, is all set to go on floors on May 17, 2017.

Two of the movies mentioned above is expected to have a big box office clash. Mammootty -Ajai Vasudev movie is expected to release along with Mohanlal-Lal Jose movie. Hence, there are all chances for a Mammootty V/S Mohanlal clash at the box office, later this year.

The past week also witnessed the release of Kunchacko Boban starrer Ramante Edanthottam, directed by Ranjith Sankar. The film has opened to mixed reviews at the box office and the coming days will decide the fate of the movie, as some big releases are in the line-up for a release this week.