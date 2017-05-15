 »   »   » Mammootty's New Look For His Next Movie, Villain's Latest Poster & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Well, Baahubali 2 might be the hot news of Mollywood
circles, even after 2 weeks of its release, but still, the
superstars of Mollywood, Mammootty and Mohanlal continue to make
headlines, for all the good reasons.
Mammootty grabbed the headlines, with his all new look for his
next film with Ajai Vasudev whereas Mohanlal had a special gift for
his fans in the form of the new poster his next film, Villain. Read
about these and other Mollywood news of the week here..
Mammootty's New Look For Ajai
Vasudev Movie
Mammootty has joined the sets of his upcoming film with Ajai
Vasudev. The actor joined the team on May 10, 2017. Certain pics
from the location went viral on Facebook, at the word go. In one of
those pics, the actor was spotted in a super stylish look.
Mammootty will be seen playing a strict college professor named
Edward Livinigstone in the movie.
Spadikam All Set For A
Re-release?
If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal's blockbuster movie
Spadikam, which has earned a cult classic status, is
gearing up for a re-release, this month. Reportedly, the film
directed by Bhadran will have a re-release in the digital format,
on May 21, 2017, the birthday of Mohanlal.
An Update On Mammootty-Sethu
Movie
Mammootty is all set to team up with scriptwriter Sethu, for the
debut directorial venture of the director. Reportedly, the upcoming
film will feature the actor in the role of a village based person
and the movie would feature three leading actresses. Reports are
also doing the rounds that the film will be titled as Kozhi
Thankachan.
Villain's Second Official
Poster
Mohanlal's Villain, the film directed by B
Unnikrishnan, is one of the most anticipated movies of this year.
After the promising teaser that the team released, now the makers
have come up with the second official poster of the film. Mohanlal
could be seen in a real stylish avatar in the new poster.
An Update On Pranav
Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph Project
Here is a big update on Pranav Mohanlal's debut venture as a
lead hero. Reportedly, the film directed by Jeethu Joseph will be a
big budget venture. According to the reports, the upcoming film
bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, will be made with a budget of 10
Crores. The film, which will be shot in foreign countries, as well,
is expected to go on florrs, this year itself.
Mohanlal-Lal Jose Movie All Set
To Go On Floors
Mohanlal, who is holidaying in South Africa, with his family
will join the sets of his upcoming film with Lal Jose, once he is
back. Reportedly, the film, which would feature the actor in the
role of a newly appointed college vice-principal, is all set
to go on floors on May 17, 2017.
Two of the movies mentioned above is expected to have a big box
office clash. Mammootty -Ajai Vasudev movie is expected to release
along with Mohanlal-Lal Jose movie. Hence, there are all chances
for a Mammootty V/S Mohanlal clash at the box office, later this
year.
The past week also witnessed the release of Kunchacko Boban
starrer Ramante Edanthottam, directed by Ranjith Sankar.
The film has opened to mixed reviews at the box office and the
coming days will decide the fate of the movie, as some big releases
are in the line-up for a release this week.
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 13:11 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...