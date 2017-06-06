 »   »   » Mammootty's Next To Explore The Actor In Him!

Mammootty, the megastar is all set to launch yet another film-maker in to the industry, Sharrath Sandith. The actor-director duo is reportedly joining hands for a movie which is based on real life events.

Recently, the sources close to the team revealed more about Mammootty's character in the movie. Interesting, the megastar's role in the movie is a performance-oriented one, which will explore the actor in him.



According to the reports, the Mammootty-Sharrath Sandith project will not be a mass entertainer, but will fall into a totally different genre. The team is yet to finalise the title of the project, which will start rolling on June 12.



Sharrath Sandith, who is a renowned ad film-maker, has earlier teamed up with Mammootty for the South Indian Bank advertisements. The director is highly excited to make his feature film debut, with a Mammootty project.



The untitled project will feature Miya George as one of the two female leads. The makers are yet to finalise the second leading lady of the movie. The title of the movie, rest of the star cast and technical crew, will be announced soon.



Reportedly, the makers are planning to have a 25-days-long schedule in Bangalore city, while the second schedule will be in Kerala. The highly anticipated project is produced by the NRI businessman, Anthony D'Cruz.