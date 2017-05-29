 »   »   » Mammootty's Next With Debut Director, Mohanlal's New Look & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!

Mammootty is one such actor who has been so supportive to the young and upcoming film-makers. Now, the actor's support to debut directors continues with Mammootty joining hands with a new film-maker for an upcoming film.

On the other hand, Mohanlal has joined the sets of his upcoming movie with Lal Jose. Read on to know about Mammootty's next with debut director, Mohanlal's look in Lal Jose movie and the other Mollywood news of the week..

Mammootty Yet Again With A Debut Director Mammootty is all set to join hands with a debut film-maker once again. The actor will team up with Sharrath Sandith, who is an ad film maker. Reportedly, the upcoming film will be based on a true event and the movie will go on floors in June. First Look Poster Of Udhaharanam Sujatha Manju Warrier is presently shooting for her upcoming film with debutant film-maker Phantom Praveen. The film has been titled as Udhaharanam Sujatha and the first look poster of the movie was also released by its makers. The actress will be seen playing the role of a mother of a 15-year-old girl in this film. Anu Sithara Roped In For Vineeth Sreenivasan Movie Actress Anu Sithara is definitely going places with a bunch of films in her kitty. Reportedly, the popular actress has been roped in to play the leading lady in Vineeth Sreenivasan's upcoming film, titled as Aana Alaralodalaral. It's A Girl For Nivin Pauly & Rinna Joy Nivin Pauly and his better half Rinna Joy have welcomed a new member to their family. Yes, the couple welcomed their second child on May 25, 2017 and it is a baby girl. Mohanlal's Look In Velipaadinte Pusthakam Lal Jose's upcoming film with Mohanlal has already gone on floors. The actor recently joined the sets of the movie and Mohanlal's look for the film was also revealed. The actor has sported long curly hair for this upcoming film. Mohanlal plays the role of a newly appointed college vice-principal named Michael Idikkula. Official Trailer Of Tiyaan Is A Big Hit The makers of Tiyaan had come up with the first official trailer of the film on May 22, 2017. The trailer promises the film to be something really exciting and it has definitely raised the expectations on this pan-Indian movie. Tiyaan will hit the theatres during the Eid season.

Well, on the release front, only one Malayalam film made it to the theatres in the past week. VK Prakash's Careful, which is based on the Kannada movie U-Turn, was the Malayalam film that made it to the theatres. The movie hit the theatres on May 26, 2017.