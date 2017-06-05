Mammootty’s Onam Release Of The Year, Release Date Of Ramaleela & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!
The Malayalam film industry has welcomed a new month and most of its big celebrities including actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, Dulquer Salmaan etc., are busy with the works of their upcoming ventures, which have been scheduled for a release during the later part of the year.
Interestingly, Mammootty's upcoming film with Ajai Vasudev, which has been titled as Masterpiece was expected to be the actor's Onam release of the year. Later it was reported that the release of this upcoming mass entertainer has been pushed ahead, for a few weeks. Now, the big question is regarding Mammootty's Onam release of 2017.
Well, the past week wasn't an eventful one for Mollywood. But still some important news did make it to the headlines and here we take you through some of those. Read about Mammootty's expected Onam release of 2017, the release date of the Dileep starrer Ramaleela and other major Mollywood news of the week.
Mammootty’s Onam Release
It seems like Mammootty is all set to entertain the Malayalam film audiences during the Onam season with a promising movie. Reportedly, Mammootty's upcoming film with Syam Dhar, which has the actor in the role of a teacher trainer will be his Onam release.
Hansika Motwani & Vishal Join Mohanlal’s Villain
The third schedule of Mohanlal's upcoming film Villain is currently progressing in Chennai. Reportedly, popular Kollywood actors Vishal and Hansika Motwani have joined the sets of the movie. Their looks from the film have also been revealed.
Jayasurya & Ranjith Sankar’s New Distribution Company
Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar form one of the most popular actor-director combos of Mollywood. Now, the real life friends have launched a distribution company of their own and they have titled it as Punyalan Cinemas. Reportedly, the first venture of Punyalan cinemas will be Punyalan Agarbathis 2 and the movie will hit the theatres on November 17, 2017.
Neha Sharma Joins Dulquer Salmaan’s Solo
The shoot of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Solo is currently progressing and now one more Bollywood artist has joined the movie. Popular actress Neha Sharma will be seen essaying an important role in one of the segments of the movie.
Will There Be A Sequel To Drishyam?
Lot of speculations were doing the rounds regarding a sequel to the Mohanlal starrer Drishyam. Reports even claimed that Jeethu Joseph is working on such a project. But now, Jeethu Joseph himself has cleared all the rumours and clarified that no such project is on cards.
Release Date Of Ramaleela
Dileep's upcoming film Ramaleela is one of the most awaited movies of the actor. The movie in which the actor will be seen essaying politician is expected to strike big at the box office. According to the reports, the makers of Ramaleela have locked the release date of the film and the movie is expected to hit the theatres on July 07, 2017.