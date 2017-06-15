 »   »   » Mammootty's Streetlights Is A Surprise Package!

Mammootty, the megastar is teaming up with cinematographer Shamdat for his directorial debut. The movie, which has been titled as Streetlights, will also mark Mammootty's come back into film production after a short gap.

According to the sources close to the project, Streetlights will be a total surprise package for the audiences. If the reports are to be true, the movie is an out-and-out investigative thriller which is presented in a unique manner.



Streetlights is a bilingual project, which has been simultaneously made in Malayalam and Tamil languages. The Malayalam and Tamil versions will feature different sets of supporting actors, while both the versions will have a few common faces.



Maheshinte Prathikaaram fame Lijomol Jose, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Joy Mathew, Neena Kurup, Sudhi Koppa, Hareesh Kanaran, Sohan Seenulal, etc., will appear in the supporting roles in the Malayalam version of Streetlights.



The Tamil version of the movie will feature some popular actors, including Manobala and Black Pandi. Mammootty is appearing as a police officer who handles a murder investigation in Streetlights, which is scripted by newcomer Fawaz Muhammed.



Shamdat himself handles the cinematography. Debutant Adarsh Abraham composes the songs and background score. The movie, which will be distributed by Mammootty's Playhouse Release, is yet to get a release date.