 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty’s The Great Father Hits A Century!

The Great Father, directed by debutant Haneef Adeni, is by far, one of the biggest hits of the year 2017. Mammootty, got that much needed big hit, with the film grossing above 50 Crores at the Kerala box office.

This Mammootty starrer made a grand release on March 30, 2017. In its due course of run, The Great Father shattered some big records and now, the film has completed 100 days of run in theatres, today (July 07, 2017).



Reportedly, The Great Father is still continuing its run in Calicut and according Forum Keralam, this Mammootty starrer is the first Malayalam movie of 2017, to complete 100 days of run in the theatres.



Well, it is definitely a big achievement for The Great Father, considering the fact that many Malayalam movies and other language big movies, made it to the theatres, within this period of time.



The Great Father, bankrolled by August Cinema, had earlier set an opening day collection record. The film, which is in the lines of a thriller, dealt with a very valid social issue. Apart from Mammootty, The Great Father also features Arya, Sneha, Baby Anika, Malavika Mohan etc., in important roles.