 »   »   » Mammootty-Sharrath Sandith Movie Starts Rolling

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema is all set to join hands with ad film-maker Sharrath Sandith, for his feature film debut. The highly anticipated project finally started rolling in Bangalore today (June 14, 2017).

As per the sources close to the project, the team is planning to have 25 days long shooting schedule in Bangalore. Reportedly, Mammootty is playing an intense, performance-oriented role in the untitled movie.



If the reports are to be true, the Mammootty-Sharrath Sandith project will not be a mass entertainer but will fall into a totally different genre. The untitled movie is reportedly based on real-life events.



Mammootty has earlier teamed up with Sharrath, while he was serving as the brand ambassador of South Indian Bank. Sharrath was the director of all the South Indian bank advertisements, which featured the megastar.



Mia Geroge has been roped into essay one of the two female leads in the movie. As per the reports, the team is yet to finalise the second leading lady. The rest of the star cast and further details will be revealed soon.



Mammootty has recently finished the first schedule of Ajai Vasudev's Masterpiece, and completed Shyamdhar's Oridathoru Rajakumaran, recently. He will begin the final schedule of Masterpiece, after completing Sharrath project.