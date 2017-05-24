Mammootty-Sharrath Sandith Project: Here Is An Interesting Update!
Mammootty, the megastar is all set to join hands with the ad film-maker Sharrath Sandith's for his directorial debut. As per latest updates from the close sources, the untitled movie will go on floors in June.
Reportedly, the Mammootty-Sharrath Sandith movie is based on
some true events and has a very strong plot. The team is planning
to keep Mammootty's character in the movie and the basic plot under
the wraps till the release.
The megastar has earlier teamed up with Sharrath, while he was
serving as the brand ambassador of South Indian bank. Sharrath
Sandith was the director of all the South Indian bank
advertisements, which featured Mammootty.
Photo Courtesy: Ashik Photography
The project will have two female leads. Mia Geroge has been
roped into essay one of the roles, while the team is yet to
finalise the second leading lady. The rest of the star cast and
further details will be revealed soon.
As per the reports, the team is planning to shoot the film as
two schedules. The movie will have a 25-days-long first schedule in
Bangalore, while the second schedule will have Kerala as the main
location.
Mammootty is expected to join the project after completing the filming of his upcoming projects, Masterpiece and Streetlights. The untitled project is produced by NRI businessman Anthony D'Cruz.