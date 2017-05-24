 »   »   » Mammootty-Sharrath Sandith Project: Here Is An Interesting Update!

Mammootty, the megastar is all set to join hands with the ad film-maker Sharrath Sandith's for his directorial debut. As per latest updates from the close sources, the untitled movie will go on floors in June.

Reportedly, the Mammootty-Sharrath Sandith movie is based on some true events and has a very strong plot. The team is planning to keep Mammootty's character in the movie and the basic plot under the wraps till the release.



The megastar has earlier teamed up with Sharrath, while he was serving as the brand ambassador of South Indian bank. Sharrath Sandith was the director of all the South Indian bank advertisements, which featured Mammootty.



Photo Courtesy: Ashik Photography



The project will have two female leads. Mia Geroge has been roped into essay one of the roles, while the team is yet to finalise the second leading lady. The rest of the star cast and further details will be revealed soon.



As per the reports, the team is planning to shoot the film as two schedules. The movie will have a 25-days-long first schedule in Bangalore, while the second schedule will have Kerala as the main location.



Mammootty is expected to join the project after completing the filming of his upcoming projects, Masterpiece and Streetlights. The untitled project is produced by NRI businessman Anthony D'Cruz.