 »   »   » Mammootty-Shyamdhar Movie For Onam 2017!

Mammootty, the megastar is joining hands with the 7th Day fame director Shyamdhar for an upcoming project. The team recently wrapped the shoot of the movie, which is said to be a complete family entertainer.

As per the latest reports, the team is planning to release the untitled project as Mammootty's Onam special release. According to the sources close to the project, the makers are yet to confirm the release date.



The megastar is essaying the role of K Rajakumaran, a teachers training instructor in the movie. The team ensures that the role will be totally different from the other 'Raja' characters essayed by Mammootty in the past.



Interestingly, Mammootty's K Rajakumaran has a special skill to narrate the simple incidents which happen around him into small stories and entertain his students. The team is yet to finalize the title of the project.



Asha Sharath and Deepti Sati will essay the female leads in the movie, which is scripted by Ratheesh Ravi. Innocent, Dileesh Pothan, Hareesh Kanaran, Sohan Seenulal, etc., appear in the supporting roles.



National award-winner M Jayachandran composes the songs and background score. Vinod Illambilly is the director of photography. The untitled project is produced by B Rakesh, under the banner Universal Cinema.