 »   »   » Mammootty-Shyamdhar Movie Gets A Title?

Mammootty, the megastar is essaying the lead role in the upcoming directorial venture of Shyamdhar, the 7th Day fame director. As per the sources close to the project, the team has finally given a title to the project.

If the reports are to be true, the project has been titled as Oridathoru Rajakumaran. However, lead actor Mammootty and team members have not commented on the reports regarding the title of the project, yet.



The makers are expected to reveal the title of the project and first look poster officially soon. The movie, which will feature Mammootty in the role of K Rajakumaran, a teacher's training instructor, is said to be a family entertainer.



Rajakumaran is said to be a unique character, with a touch of humour. He is a teacher who considers all of his students as children and has a special skill to narrate the simple incidents which happen around him into small stories.



Nee-Na fame Deepti Sati and Asha Sharath appears as the female leads in the movie. Reportedly, Deepti is playing an IT professional, while Asha appears as a teacher. Innocent, Dileesh Pothan, Hareesh Kanaran, Sohan Seenulal, etc., appear in the supporting roles.



The movie is scripted by debutant Ratheesh Ravi. Vinod Illambilly is the director of photography. M Jayachandran composes the songs and background score. The project is produced by B Rakesh for Universal Cinemas.