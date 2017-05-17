 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty To Play Payyambilli Chanthu In Ranjith-Hariharan Movie?

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Mammootty, the megastar has a special skill to essay the
historical characters. He has proved the same with some brilliant
roles, including Chathiyan Chanthu of Oru Vadakkan
Veeragadha and Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja of Pazassi
Raja.
As per the latest reports, Mammootty is all set to essay yet
another historical character in his career. If things fall in
place, the upcoming Hariharan project which is scripted by
writer-director Ranjith will have Mammootty in the role of
Payyambilli Chanthu.
Payyambilli Chanthu is a highly popular character
from Vadakkan Pattukal. He was one of the most
celebrated martial arts experts and Kalari heads of ancient
Northern Kerala. Interestingly, Chanthu was also the guru of the
legendary hero Thacholi Othenan.
Hariharan, who confirmed the news in a recent interview given to
a popular online media, stated that it is too early to reveal any
further details of the project. Scenarist Ranjith has already begun
working on the screenplay for the prestigious project.
If things fall in place, Payyambilli Chanthu will mark the
comeback of Mammootty to Vadakkan Pattu characters genre
of films, after a long gap of 28 years. The team is planning to
announce the project officially, after completing the script.
Hariharan, who also expressed his deep excitement over the
upcoming Mohanlal-MT Vasudevan Nair project Randamoozham,
stated that the multi-lingual project is a huge inspiration for the
makers to try a hand on big scale films.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 18:48 [IST]
