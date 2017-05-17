 »   »   » WOW! Mammootty To Play Payyambilli Chanthu In Ranjith-Hariharan Movie?

Mammootty, the megastar has a special skill to essay the historical characters. He has proved the same with some brilliant roles, including Chathiyan Chanthu of Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha and Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja of Pazassi Raja.

As per the latest reports, Mammootty is all set to essay yet another historical character in his career. If things fall in place, the upcoming Hariharan project which is scripted by writer-director Ranjith will have Mammootty in the role of Payyambilli Chanthu.

Payyambilli Chanthu is a highly popular character from Vadakkan Pattukal. He was one of the most celebrated martial arts experts and Kalari heads of ancient Northern Kerala. Interestingly, Chanthu was also the guru of the legendary hero Thacholi Othenan.

Hariharan, who confirmed the news in a recent interview given to a popular online media, stated that it is too early to reveal any further details of the project. Scenarist Ranjith has already begun working on the screenplay for the prestigious project.

If things fall in place, Payyambilli Chanthu will mark the comeback of Mammootty to Vadakkan Pattu characters genre of films, after a long gap of 28 years. The team is planning to announce the project officially, after completing the script.

Hariharan, who also expressed his deep excitement over the upcoming Mohanlal-MT Vasudevan Nair project Randamoozham, stated that the multi-lingual project is a huge inspiration for the makers to try a hand on big scale films.