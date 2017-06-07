 »   »   » THOWBACK: Mammootty's Unseen Picture In Lady Get-up!

Mammootty, the megastar is undoubtedly one of the most good looking men we have in the Malayalam movie industry. The actor is a symbol of manliness for his fans and the aspiring young actors.

But recently, we found a really interesting picture on social media, in which Mammootty sports a lady get-up. Even though we have seen several popular actors in lady get-ups, this old picture of megastar came out as a great surprise.

However, it is yet to be known that whether this picture was clicked for a movie or photo shoot. Mammootty looks simply charming in his lady get-up, with long, straight hair and trendy spectacles.

Earlier, several Malayalam actors including Jagathy Sreekumar, Innocent, Cochin Haneefa, Dileep, Jayaram, Salim Kumar, have donned female get-ups for their films. Young actor Prithviraj had appeared in lady get-up, for Tamil movie Kaaviya Thalaivan.

Mammootty, on the other hand, has earlier astonished the audiences with some amazing makeovers for his films. Popular films like Mrigaya, Soorya Manasam, Karutha Pakshikal, etc., had featured Mammootty in extremely different get-ups.

The megastar's had appeared in three different get-ups for the Ranjith movie Paleri Manikyam, which earned wide appreciations from the audiences and critics. We hope that Mammootty will don the lady get-up once again, very soon.