 »   »   » THOWBACK: Mammootty's Unseen Picture In Lady Get-up!

Mammootty, the megastar is undoubtedly one of the most good looking men we have in the Malayalam movie industry. The actor is a symbol of manliness for his fans and the aspiring young actors.
But recently, we found a really interesting picture on social media, in which Mammootty sports a lady get-up. Even though we have seen several popular actors in lady get-ups, this old picture of megastar came out as a great surprise.
However, it is yet to be known that whether this picture was clicked for a movie or photo shoot. Mammootty looks simply charming in his lady get-up, with long, straight hair and trendy spectacles.
Story first published: Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 23:32 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...