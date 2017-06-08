 »   »   » CONFIRMED: Mammootty Won't Be A Part Of Rajinikanth's Kaala!

Here is a disappointing news for the fans of Mammootty and Rajinikanth, who were eagerly waiting for the reunion of the Thalapathi duo. It has been confirmed that Mammootty is not a part of Rajinikanth's upcoming project, Kaala.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the megastar will be making a special appearance in the movie, as Dr. BR Ambedkar. However, the sources close to both Mammootty dismissed the rumours, stating that he has not been approached for Kaala.



However, the news has thoroughly disappointed the audiences, who were awaiting the confirmation on Mammootty's association with Kaala. But now, it has been confirmed that Rajinikanth and Mammootty will not share the screen, anytime soon.



Thalapathi, the only association of Rajinikanth-Mammootty duo, has still been considered as a cult classic. The Mani Ratnam movie featured Rajini and Mammootty in the roles of Suriya and Devaraj, which were based on the characters Karnan and Duryodanan from Mahabharata.



Rajinikanth is currently busy with the filming Kaala, which is written and directed by Kabali fame Pa. Ranjith. The movie, which is produced by actor Dhanush, is said to be a gangster drama set in the backdrop of Bombay.



Mammootty, on the other hand, is currently filming for the upcoming Ajai Vasudev movie Masterpiece. The megastar has some promising projects in his kitty, including the upcoming Sharrath Sandith movie, Streetlights, Uncle, etc.