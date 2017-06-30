 »   »   » Mamtha Mohandas In Carbon: Here Is An Interesting Update About Her Role In The Movie!

Carbon, the upcoming film of cinematographer-turned-director Venu gained the attention of the audiences, immediately after its announcement due to various positive factors. The film has a very promising star cast featuring Fagadh Faasil and Mamtha Mohandas in it.

If reports are to be believed, this upcoming film is expected to be a thriller, set against the backdrop of a forest. Now, there are certain reports doing the rounds regarding Mamtha Mohandas's character in the movie.

In an interview given to Times Of India, Mamtha Mohandas revealed a few things about her character in the movie. According to her, she will be playing a mysterious person, who has answers to everything and has gone through a lot in life. She also stated that her character has a tough body language and is one which gives a feel like she owns the forest.

Well, it seems like Mamtha Mohandas is all set to play a real different role in this Fahadh Faasil starrer. The shoot of this film is expected to go on floors in the month of July.

Meanwhile, Mamtha Mohandas will also be seen essaying important roles in the Manju Warrier's Udaharanam Sujatha and Dhyan Sreenivasan's Goodalochana.