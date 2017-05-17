 »   »   » Mamtha Mohandas Roped In For Manju Warrier's Next Movie!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Mamtha Mohandas, is one such malayalam actress, who is quite
choosy about the project that she commits. The talented actress was
previous seen in Mammootty starrer Thoppil Joppan, in
which she handled one of the female lead roles.
The actress has some promising projects in her kitty and now,
she has bagged an important role in Manju Warrier's upcoming film,
directed by debutant Phantom Praveen.
According to a report by Times Of India, Mamtha
Mohandas will be seen essaying the role of a District Collector in
this yet-to-be-titled film. The role is expected to be a crucial
one in the film.
The Manju Warrier starrer did go on floors, early this month.
The film, is being jointly produced by actor Joju George and
director Martin Prakatt. Manju Warrier would be seen in the role of
a character named Sujatha, a single mother, who does all odd jobs
to raise her daughter.
Meanwhile, Mamtha Mohandas will also be seen essaying an
important role in Prithviraj's upcoming film Detroit Crossing. She
will also share the screen space with Fahadh Faasil in the film
Carbon, directed by Venu.
Please Wait while comments are loading...