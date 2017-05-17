 »   »   » Mamtha Mohandas Roped In For Manju Warrier's Next Movie!

Mamtha Mohandas, is one such malayalam actress, who is quite choosy about the project that she commits. The talented actress was previous seen in Mammootty starrer Thoppil Joppan, in which she handled one of the female lead roles.

The actress has some promising projects in her kitty and now, she has bagged an important role in Manju Warrier's upcoming film, directed by debutant Phantom Praveen.

According to a report by Times Of India, Mamtha Mohandas will be seen essaying the role of a District Collector in this yet-to-be-titled film. The role is expected to be a crucial one in the film.

The Manju Warrier starrer did go on floors, early this month. The film, is being jointly produced by actor Joju George and director Martin Prakatt. Manju Warrier would be seen in the role of a character named Sujatha, a single mother, who does all odd jobs to raise her daughter.

Meanwhile, Mamtha Mohandas will also be seen essaying an important role in Prithviraj's upcoming film Detroit Crossing. She will also share the screen space with Fahadh Faasil in the film Carbon, directed by Venu.