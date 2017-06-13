 »   »   » Mamtha Mohandas To Appear In Goodalochana!

It has been quite some time since we saw Mamtha Mohandas on screen. She was previously seen in the Mammootty starrer Thoppil Joppan, in which she essayed the role of the leading lady.

Now, the actress will be seen in couple of upcoming Malayalam films. One among those is the upcoming film Goodalochana, which marks the debut of Dhyan Sreenivasan as a scriptwriter.

The shoot of the film directed by Mayabazaar fame Thomas Sebastian is currently progressing According to a report by Times Of India, Mamtha Mohandas will be seen essaying a cameo role in this Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer.

Reportedly, the upcoming film also features actors like Aju Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi etc., in equally important roles. Niranjana Anoop will appear as the leading lady in this film, which is expected to be in the lines of an entertainer.

Interestingly, Mamtha Mohandas will also be seen essaying an important role in Manju Warrier's upcoming film Udaharanam Sujatha, directed by debutant Phantom Praveen. The actress will be seen essaying the role of an IAS officer in this movie, which is being produced by Joju George and Martin Prakatt.