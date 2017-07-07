 »   »   » Manju Warrier Gearing Up To Do A Bilingual Movie?

Manju Warrier's Tamil debut has been in the queue for quite some time. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that the actress might make her debut in Tamil opposite Aravind Swamy, in a film directed by Ramana.

Now, there are some new reports doing the rounds regarding one of her upcoming projects in Tamil. If reports are to be believed, Manju Warrier is all set to do a Tamil/Malayalam bilingual.

Reportedly, Manju Warrier was approached by Kuttram 23 fame Arivazhagan, who is all set to do a women-centric thriller soon. Speculations are also rife that Manju Warrier has liked the subject and is expected to be a part of the project.

Well, no official confirmation has been made regarding the project, yet. If it turns out to be true, it would be a sensational debut for the actress in Tamil, considering the fact the film handles a women-centric theme.

On the other hand, Manju Warrier has some really exciting projects in the pipeline.. The actress will be seen doing a cameo in Mohanlal starrer Villain. She will also play the lead roles in Sajid Yahiya's Mohanlal and Kamal's Aami.