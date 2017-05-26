 »   »   » Manju Warrier-Indrajith Team's Mohanlal: Here Is An Update On The Latter's Role In The Movie!

Recently, on the 57th birthday of Mohanlal, Sajid Yahiya and his team came up with the official first look posters of their upcoming film, which has been titled as Mohanlal.

Featuring Indrajith & Manju Warrier in the lead roles, Mohanlal is said to be the story of a die-hard Mohanlal fan, which would be portrayed by Manju Warrier.



From the first look posters, it was revealed that Indrajith would play the role of a character named Indrajith. Now, here is an interesting update on the actor's role in Mohanlal.



According to a report by Times Of India, Indrajith would appear as a working middle-class man in this film. The character Meenukutty played by Manju Warrier is said to be a die-hard fan of Mohanlal, since the childhood days. Reportedly, the film delve in to issues that arise in their family, due to Meenukutty's fanship towards Mohanlal.



ll, it seems like the team has something really entertaining on store, for the audiences. Nothing much has been revealed about the rest of the cast of the movie. Mohanlal, the movie is expected to go on floors soon.