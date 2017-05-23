 »   »   » Manju Warrier-Martin Prakkat Movie Gets A Title!

Manju Warrier is joining hands with the Charlie director Martin Prakkat for his upcoming production venture. The movie, which is directed by Martin's former associate Phantom Praveen, has reportedly got a title.

As per the latest updates, the highly anticipated project has been titled as Udhaharanam Sujatha. Manju Warrier appears as the titular character Sujatha in the movie, which is said to be an out-and-out family entertainer.

Reportedly, Manju's character Sujatha, who hails from Chenkalchoola, Trivandrum. She is a widow who does several odd jobs to raise her 15-year-old daughter. But unlike the typical single mothers, Sujatha is extremely chilled-out and fun loving.

Udhaharanam Sujatha will also feature Mamtha Mohandas in a pivotal role. According to the sources, Mamtha is appearing as a young IAS officer in the movie. The role of Sujatha's daughter will be essayed by newcomer Anaswara.