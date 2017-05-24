 »   »   » Manju Warrier-Martin Prakkat Movie Gets A Title!

Manju Warrier is joining hands with the Charlie
director Martin Prakkat for his upcoming production venture. The
movie, which is directed by Martin's former associate Phantom
Praveen, has reportedly got a title.
As per the latest updates, the highly anticipated project has
been titled as Udhaharanam Sujatha. Manju Warrier appears
as the titular character Sujatha in the movie, which is said to be
an out-and-out family entertainer.
Reportedly, Manju's character Sujatha, who hails from
Chenkalchoola, Trivandrum. She is a widow who does several odd jobs
to raise her 15-year-old daughter. But unlike the typical single
mothers, Sujatha is extremely chilled-out and fun loving.
Udhaharanam Sujatha will also feature Mamtha Mohandas
in a pivotal role. According to the sources, Mamtha is appearing as
a young IAS officer in the movie. The role of Sujatha's daughter
will be essayed by newcomer Anaswara.
Madhu Neelakandan handles the cinematography of the movie. Actor
Joju George is co-producing the movie along with Martin Prakkat,
thus marking his second collaboration with the director after the
success of Charlie.
Manju Warrier, on the other hand, will be next seen in the
upcoming Mohanlal movie Villain. The actress is also
playing the legendary writer Kamala Surayya in the upcoming biopic
Aami, directed by Kamal.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 23:35 [IST]
