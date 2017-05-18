 »   »   » Manju Warrier, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal & Co With A Women's Union In Mollywood

Here is an exciting news for the Malayalam movie industry. The actresses and women technicians of Mollywood are joining hands under the leadership of popular actresses Manju Warrier, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, etc., for a new women's union.

The new women's union of Malayalam cinema, which has been named as 'Women Collective In Cinema' will soon come in action. A core committee, which consists of 15 members including Manju Warrier, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, editor Beena Paul, etc., will head the new union.

As per the latest reports, the core committee members of Women Collective In Cinema recently met the honourable Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan today, to discuss the further activities of the newly formed association.

The actresses and women technicians decided to form a new union, considering the problems faced by women in Malayalam film industry. The recent attack against a popular actress had created quite a stir among the film industry members.

Several popular actresses and technicians, including Anjali Menon, Bhavana, Geetu Mohandas, Padmapriya, Vidhu Vincent, Sajitha Madathil, Ramya Nambeesan, Sayanora Philip, etc., are also a part of the core committee of the Women Collective In Cinema.

If the reports are to be believed, popular actors and technicians of Malayalam cinema, including Mammootty, directors Amal Neerad, Aashiq Abu, etc., have also offered the complete support to Women Collective In Cinema.