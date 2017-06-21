 »   »   » PIC TALK! Manju Warrier's Mohanlal Act Goes Viral!

Manju Warrier, had a good start to the year 2017, with her film C/O Saira Banu, fetching extremely good reviews. The actress has some exciting projects in her kitty and one among those is the film titled Mohanlal, directed by Sajid Yahiya.

Interestingly, Manju Warrier will be seen playing a character named Meenukutty, who is a die-hard Mohanlal fan, in this film. The shoot of the film is currently progressing in Kerala.

Recently, director Sajid Yahiya, took to Facebook to share a picture taken from the sets of the movie. The picture has Manju Warrier, Sajid Yahiya and the writer of the movie, imitating the classic Mohanlal pose.

Take a look at the picture taken on the sets of Mohanlal..

Well, the picture has already gone viral on Facebook and the expectations on this upcoming film, is quite high now. The film is expected to be a real treat for all Mohanlal fans..

Apart from Manju Warrier, Mohanlal also features Indrajith in an equally important role. He will play a character named Sethumadhavan in the movie.

Manju Warrier will also be seen essaying important roles in the upcoming film Aami, directed by Kamal. She will also be a part of Mohanlal's upcoming big movies, Villain and Odiyan.