 »   »   » Manju Warrier's Udhaharanam Sujatha: First Look Poster Is Out

Manju Warrier is all set to essay the titular role in the
upcoming movie Udhaharanam Sujatha. The team recently
revealed the first look poster of the movie, through the official
Facebook page of Manju Warrier.
The promising first look poster suggests that Udhaharanam
Sujatha will be a total treat for the movie lovers. Manju
Warrier's look in the movie has a striking similarity with her look
from the 1999 movie, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu.
Udhaharanam Sujatha, which is said to be an out-and-out
family entertainer, is directed by Martin Prakkat's former
assistant Phantom Praveen. The movie depicts the deep bonding
between a single mother and daughter.
Reportedly, Manju's character Sujatha, who hails from
Chenkalchoola, Trivandrum. She is a widow who does several odd jobs
to raise her 15-year-old daughter. But unlike the typical single
mothers, Sujatha is extremely chilled-out and fun loving.
Story first published: Friday, May 26, 2017, 23:11 [IST]
