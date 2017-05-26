 »   »   » Manju Warrier's Udhaharanam Sujatha: First Look Poster Is Out

Manju Warrier is all set to essay the titular role in the upcoming movie Udhaharanam Sujatha. The team recently revealed the first look poster of the movie, through the official Facebook page of Manju Warrier.

The promising first look poster suggests that Udhaharanam Sujatha will be a total treat for the movie lovers. Manju Warrier's look in the movie has a striking similarity with her look from the 1999 movie, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu.

Udhaharanam Sujatha, which is said to be an out-and-out family entertainer, is directed by Martin Prakkat's former assistant Phantom Praveen. The movie depicts the deep bonding between a single mother and daughter.

Reportedly, Manju's character Sujatha, who hails from Chenkalchoola, Trivandrum. She is a widow who does several odd jobs to raise her 15-year-old daughter. But unlike the typical single mothers, Sujatha is extremely chilled-out and fun loving.