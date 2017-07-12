 »   »   » RUMOUR HAS IT! Manju Warrier To Seek Daughter Meenakshi's Custody?

Dileep, the 'Janapriyanayakan' has been arrested in connection with the infamous actress assault case. If the reports are to be true, Dileep's ex-wife, actress Manju Warrier, is planning to seek the custody of their daughter Meenakshi.

Since the actor has been remanded in judicial custody, Manju Warrier might move legally to gain custody of their daughter very soon. The actress is planning to demand Meenakshi's custody, by pointing out her future as the biggest priority.

In the current scenario, seeking Meenakshi's custody will not be a difficult task for Manju Warrier. Dileep has been arrested under various charges of abduction and sexual assault on a woman, so there are chances that the court's decision might not be in his favour.

Manju Warrier's sound financial condition and considering the fact that Meenakshi is a minor girl child, the court might decide to send her to her mother. However, Dileep and his family are adamant that they won't hand over Meenakshi to Manju.

Following his arrest, Dileep has been expelled from all major film associations, including AMMA, FEFKA, Producers Association, and FEUOK. The actor has been sent to police custody for two days, for further investigation.