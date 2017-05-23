 »   »   » Meet Fahadh Faasil's New Heroine, Nimisha Sajayan

Fahadh Faasil is joining hands with the Maheshinte
Prathikaaram director Dileesh Pothan once again, for the
upcoming movie Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. The team
recently revealed the leading lady of the movie, through their
official Facebook page.
Debutante Nimisha Sajayan essays the female lead in
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which is scripted by
journalist Sajeev Pazhoor. Details regarding Fahadh and Nimisha's
characters in the movie are expected to be revealed soon.
As per the latest reports, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
revolves around an important incident which happens in the life of
the character, played by Fahadh Faasil. National award winner Suraj
Venjarammoodu essays a pivotal role in the movie.
The movie will also feature Alencier Ley and Soubin Shahir in
the other key roles. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which
started rolling in December 2016, was widely shot at the various
locations of Kasargode district, Vaikom, and Cherthala.
Popular director-cinematographer Rajeev Ravi is making a
comeback to cinematography after a short break, as the DOP of the
movie. National award-winning musician Bijibal has composed the
songs and background score.
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is produced by Sandip
Senan and Anish M Thomas, for the banner Urvashi Theatres. The
highly anticipated movie has been slated to hit the theaters in
June, as an Eid special release.
