 »   »   » Meet Fahadh Faasil's New Heroine, Nimisha Sajayan

Fahadh Faasil is joining hands with the Maheshinte Prathikaaram director Dileesh Pothan once again, for the upcoming movie Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. The team recently revealed the leading lady of the movie, through their official Facebook page.

Debutante Nimisha Sajayan essays the female lead in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which is scripted by journalist Sajeev Pazhoor. Details regarding Fahadh and Nimisha's characters in the movie are expected to be revealed soon.



As per the latest reports, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum revolves around an important incident which happens in the life of the character, played by Fahadh Faasil. National award winner Suraj Venjarammoodu essays a pivotal role in the movie.



The movie will also feature Alencier Ley and Soubin Shahir in the other key roles. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which started rolling in December 2016, was widely shot at the various locations of Kasargode district, Vaikom, and Cherthala.



Popular director-cinematographer Rajeev Ravi is making a comeback to cinematography after a short break, as the DOP of the movie. National award-winning musician Bijibal has composed the songs and background score.



Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is produced by Sandip Senan and Anish M Thomas, for the banner Urvashi Theatres. The highly anticipated movie has been slated to hit the theaters in June, as an Eid special release.